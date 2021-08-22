Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

LON ROR opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 344.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

