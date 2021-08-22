Royal Bank of Canada Buys 41,978 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 369.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Earthstone Energy worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.