Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.