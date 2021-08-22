Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $364,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.