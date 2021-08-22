Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,863 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

