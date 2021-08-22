RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

