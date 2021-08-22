RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 75,856 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 393,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

