RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Mueller Water Products worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

