RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,163,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,025,000 after buying an additional 319,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 309,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 1,689,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,665. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

