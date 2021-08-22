RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,339 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Shares of VXX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,256,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

