RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,274 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1,973.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROBO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. 47,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

