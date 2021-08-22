RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,276 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 9,203,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

