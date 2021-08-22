Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$111,360.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84.

RUS stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

