RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 176,828 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,828 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -269.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.