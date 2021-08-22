RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 405,312 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,312 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

