RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,016,039 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016,039 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.