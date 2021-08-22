RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 826,692 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 826,692 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 2.04% of Lazard worth $96,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lazard by 106.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazard by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ opened at $46.29 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

