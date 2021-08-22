Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.92.
Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $249.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
