Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.92.

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $249.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

