Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

