San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys Shares of 335 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $219.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

