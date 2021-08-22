San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $545.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $549.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

