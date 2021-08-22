San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

