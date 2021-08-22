Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $948.00

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 934 ($12.20), with a volume of 4863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 861.53. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.91.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

