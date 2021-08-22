Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

