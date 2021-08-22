Savix Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Savix has a total market cap of $394,459.62 and $1.11 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00011889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,879 coins and its circulating supply is 66,172 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

