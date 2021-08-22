Savix (SVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $361,295.10 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00011209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,763 coins and its circulating supply is 65,566 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

