SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $356.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.50.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $362.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 301.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.