Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

