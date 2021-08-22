Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03.

