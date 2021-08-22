Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 470,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

