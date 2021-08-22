Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €70.26 ($82.66) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 62.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.