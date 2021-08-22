ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.96 million and $9,444.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002488 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00130152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158221 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,973,298 coins and its circulating supply is 37,289,687 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

