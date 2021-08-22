Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

