Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

