Searle & CO. Acquires 47 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 474,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

