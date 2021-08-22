Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SCTBF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.68 on Friday. Securitas has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

