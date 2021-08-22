Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Achieves $710,275.46 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $710,275.46 and approximately $228,943.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,599.21 or 0.99941185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.44 or 0.00909857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.19 or 0.06605658 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

