Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

