SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the shipping company's stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

