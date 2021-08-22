Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $$49.69 during midday trading on Friday. 200,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

