Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,686 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.27.

Shares of EL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. 958,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.