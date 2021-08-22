Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 1,052,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

