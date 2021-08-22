Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $92,580,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,691,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,377,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

