Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

