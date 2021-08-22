Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 4,954 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,483. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89.

