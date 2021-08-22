SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $124,726.93 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.25 or 0.06511194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.15 or 0.01355495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00373140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00135793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00595359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00332422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00325096 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

