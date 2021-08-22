Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TBLD remained flat at $GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.61. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £509.40 million and a PE ratio of 126.25.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

