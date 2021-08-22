Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases By 13.3%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 193,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

