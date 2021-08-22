Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Increases By 15.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of BSMP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

