Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Grows By 15.0%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,395,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,822,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,515.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYUF. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

KEYUF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

